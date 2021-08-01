Flood Advisory issued for Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southeastern Potter County in the panhandle of Texas North Central Randall County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Amarillo.