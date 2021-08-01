Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bernalillo County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Bernalillo by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 18:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: Bernalillo The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bernalillo County in central New Mexico Southern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, North Valley, Northern Meadows, Vista Hills, and South Valley. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
City
Bernalillo, NM
City
North Valley, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Rio Rancho, NM
City
South Valley, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#18 26 00#Arroyos#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

(CNN) — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA's Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster's confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy