Flood Advisory issued for Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 16:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bernalillo County in central New Mexico Southern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, North Valley, Northern Meadows, Vista Hills, and South Valley. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.