Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer, Huerfano, Pueblo by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 18:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Huerfano; Pueblo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL CUSTER, NORTH CENTRAL HUERFANO AND WEST CENTRAL PUEBLO COUNTIES At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Greenhorn Mountain, Rye, San Isabel, Beulah and Colorado City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
