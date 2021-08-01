Cancel
Pueblo County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 6:31PM MDT until July 31 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By National Weather Service
KRDO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy. rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain have. fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing. flash flooding. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

