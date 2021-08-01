Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Marque, TX

La Marque couple hospitalized with COVID wishes they got vaccinated, family says

By Courtney Carpenter
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOjRC_0bE4r9Xi00

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A husband and wife say they wish they would've gotten the vaccine before they ended up hospitalized with COVID.

Family members said Lydia Rodriguez and her husband Lawrence were both admitted to the hospital nearly three weeks ago with the virus.

"We've been told they are very, very, very, very sick is what the doctor told us," said her cousin, Dottie Jones. "And if they do survive, it's going to be a long, long road."

Jones said the couple had not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

"They didn't believe in vaccines," said Jones. "And you try to talk to them, and she just didn't like that. Didn't trust it, I guess."

Once she was in ICU, Lydia changed her mind about the vaccine and asked to get it, but doctors told her it was too late.

"Before she got intubated, one of the last things she told her sister was 'Please make sure my children get vaccinated,'" Jones said. "It's hard to do that in hindsight. To think that she wouldn't be there, she would be there for her kids right now if she had been vaccinated."

Jones says she shares this in hopes of other families not ending up like hers.

"I just am tired of the anti-vax rhetoric that is causing so many, like my cousin and her family, to not get vaccinated," she said.

As Lydia and Lawrence remain in the ICU on ventilators, Jones and other family members are helping with the Rodriguez's four children. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical costs and bills.

"Our hearts are just broken," said Jones. "We hurt for the kids. We hurt for them and we just want them better and home."

Comments / 17

CNN

CNN

603K+
Followers
90K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
La Marque, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Coronavirus
La Marque, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Vaccines
City
La Marque, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Ktrk#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
KidsPosted by
CNN

Get your kids to start cooking at home

Lisa Drayer is a nutritionist, author and CNN health and nutrition contributor. In her free time, she enjoys cooking and baking with her two daughters, Brooke, 11, and Elle, 9. (CNN) — As a busy parent, I spend a lot of time in the kitchen preparing breakfast, lunch, dinner and...
AnimalsPosted by
CNN

Tiger kills woman working at Chilean safari park

A young woman working at a Chilean safari park died on Friday after a tiger attacked her, police said. The woman, who has not been identified by police, was among staff cleaning and performing maintenance work in the big cats' enclosure at a safari park in the city of Rancagua, 90 kilometers (60 miles) south of the capital Santiago.
Harris County, TXPosted by
CNN

Innocent bystander shot outside NW Harris County Kroger

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Gunfire from a nearby domestic dispute wounded an innocent driver overnight outside a northwest Harris County grocery store. It happened around midnight at a Kroger in the 9100 block of West Sam Houston Tollway and West Road. The victim was inside a vehicle in the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

What changes the unvaccinated minds? Fear.

(CNN) — The Covid-19 vaccines work to greatly lessen the chance of a person getting a symptomatic case, getting hospitalized or dying. Yet nearly a third of eligible Americans haven't gotten a single dose and more than 40% have not been fully vaccinated. So what does work to get more...
LifestylePosted by
CNN

What the unruly Frontier Airlines passenger reveals

Jay Parini, a poet and novelist, teaches at Middlebury College. His most recent book is "Borges and Me," a memoir of his travels in the highlands of Scotland with Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges in 1971. The views expressed in this commentary belong to the author. View more opinions at CNN.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
CNN

A romance writing group gave an award to a book criticized for romanticizing the killing of Native people. Then it took it back

A new controversy has rocked the Romance Writers of America -- barely a year after a course correction that followed a major scandal over racism and exclusion. In the past year, the leading industry trade group rebranded its annual awards in honor of founder Vivian Stephens, a Black woman who championed romance writers of color. It vowed to put diversity and inclusion efforts front and center, and announced leadership changes.

Comments / 17

Community Policy