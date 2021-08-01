Bloody Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gives Denji Brutal Fem Spin
One awesomely bloody Chainsaw Man cosplay has given Denji a brutal fem spin! Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has become one of the most beloved series to ever come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and that's most surprising considering it began with a cult following that only revved up further once it ended its run with the magazine last year. As fans anticipate the second part of the series and the upcoming anime adaptation releasing with Studio MAPPA in the near future, love for the series has only increased further in the last few months.comicbook.com
Comments / 0