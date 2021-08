Aidan Walsh never gave himself less of a chance at beating his longtime amatuer boxing nemesis than the manner in which he left the ring following his last bout. The welterweight representative for Ireland will have to settle for a Bronze medal without actually stepping in the ring. An ankle injury sustained by Walsh surrounding a quarterfinal win over Merven Clair (Mauritius) left him unfit to compete with Great Britain's Pat McCormack in the welterweight semifinals Sunday at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.