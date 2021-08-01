Dev Patel Opens Up About 'One of the Worst Movies' He's Ever Done: 'I Didn't Really Flourish'
Dev Patel may be an Oscar-nominated leading man, but even he admits to the occasional bout of imposter syndrome. The Green Knight actor, 31, recently told The New York Times that he's frustrated his agents in the past as he's been known to turn down major blockbusters. "Maybe it's a fear of how I would fit into that world," Patel said, referencing "one of the worst movies I've ever done."people.com
