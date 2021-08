Pins are easy... Here's how I do it with beginning anglers aboard... I bring a block of chum (the Park has never sold chum so you have to bring your own..). I also have frozen shrimp or a small package of squid, whichever you prefer. Some use Sabikis - I set my anglers up with a two hook rigs that I make myself on 8lb mono with long shank Mustad #3193, size 12 long shank hooks with a 1/2 oz egg sinker at the terminal end. Make sure to keep your baits tiny - no bigger than your smallest fingernail in size.... All I want is to be on the edge of any grass flat (usually the south side of the main channel that runs from Flamingo out to the west (long before Middle Ground) in three to four feet of water - along the edge where the grass begins to fade away... The one thing you really need is a current going in or out - but moving water... If I were to guess I'd figure you set up on slack tide when nothing works well...