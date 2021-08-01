Special Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Robertson; Sumner SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DAVIDSON SOUTHWESTERN SUMNER...NORTHEASTERN CHEATHAM AND CENTRAL ROBERTSON COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 731 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Springfield to near Coopertown. Movement was east at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Springfield, Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, White House, Millersville, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Ridgetop, Cross Plains, Joelton, Pleasant View, Cedar Hill, Whites Creek, Cottontown and Beaman Park. This includes downtown Nashville and Nissan Stadium. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 85 and 114. Interstate 24 between mile markers 21 and 48.