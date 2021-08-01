Cancel
Montgomery County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Toombs, Wheeler by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 20:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Toombs; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TOOMBS...SOUTHERN WHEELER TELFAIR AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM EDT At 830 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Ponderosa to near China Hill...and moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include McRae, Lyons, Alamo, Mount Vernon, Vidalia, Helena, Lumber City, Glenwood, Milan, Uvalda, Ailey, Scotland, Higgston, Santa Claus, Alston, Jacksonville, Towns, Ohoopee, Horse Creek Wma and New Branch. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH

