Alexander County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Union by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-01 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Hardin; Johnson; Massac; Pope; Pulaski; Union Frequent Dangerous Lightning Be advised that scattered to numerous thunderstorms across southeast Missouri, far southern Illinois, and western Kentucky, will pose a significant lightning hazard this evening. At 710 PM...Carter County Emergency Management reported a couple of people were struck by lightning while recreating on the water. If you are outside camping or boating anywhere in the area this evening, be advised of this dangerous hazard from thunderstorms and get off the water and seek safe shelter. Heavy rains also may pose a flooding risk, so be alert for rising waters and seek high ground if necessary.

