Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 20:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BOX ELDER AND NORTH CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM MDT At 830 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Utah Test and Training Range North, or 44 miles northwest of Grantsville...moving north at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Utah Test and Training Range North.alerts.weather.gov
