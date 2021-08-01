Cancel
Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 20:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BOX ELDER AND NORTH CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM MDT At 830 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Utah Test and Training Range North, or 44 miles northwest of Grantsville...moving north at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Utah Test and Training Range North.

PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

(CNN) — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA's Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster's confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.

