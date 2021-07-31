Cancel
MISportsNow

Glen Lake to Re-Hire Jerry Angers as Football Coach for 2021 Season

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 4 days ago
MAPLE CITY – Glen Lake High School will re-hire Jerry Angers as its head football coach for the 2021 season, pending approval by the Board of Education on Monday night.

Angers stepped down at Glen Lake after the 2019 season to focus on family as his son was going on to play at Saginaw Valley State University.

Glen Lake Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Mark Mattson sent out a statement late Friday night announcing the plan to re-hire Angers. The plan is for Angers to return for the 2021 season only.

The school district said in part that the school “realized that we are in a time in which the student athletes within our football program needed Coach Angers.”

“We anticipate that we will re-post for hire following the conclusion of this season,” the statement continued.

However, Mattson also said in the statement that plans can change and they will re-evaluate after the season concludes.

Glen Lake finished 5-3 last season, the first and only season under head coach Nathaniel Sneed. Sneed has moved on to a teaching and coaching position in a different school district.

