Kane to be investigated by NHL for gambling allegations

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

The troubles of Evander Kane have taken a disturbing turn. Kane earlier this year filed for bankruptcy claiming nearly $27 million in debt, and on Saturday postings from his wife on Instagram have alleged that the San Jose Sharks winger has been gambling on NHL games. "The League was made...

hockeybuzz.com

NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NHLdailynewsen.com

Dater's Weekly: Evander Kane situation becomes worse, Fleury will report back to Blackhawks

I was a passionate baseball fan growing up. That's what most sports writers would say. Let's start with an ugly story about Sharks forward Evander Kane. Yesterday's news was shocking. Kane's wife Anna took to Instagram to make some serious accusations against him. She claimed that Kane gambled on the games he played. Evander Kane strongly denied the accusation and stated that his estranged spouse is mentally ill. Anna fired back today. The NHL will launch an investigation on the gambling allegations. Our Sheng Peng has been on the sordid story from the word go (San Jose Hockey Now)
NHLmarkerzone.com

SHARKS TEAMMATES WANT EVANDER KANE MOVED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

Due to his off-ice antics, it appears that Evander Kane's teammates want him gone according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic. "Several of Evander Kane's teammates don't want the Sharks winger to return to the team next season. The team was trying to trade Kane earlier this summer, a source says, confirming a report from the Daily Faceoff. A big part of the reason for the team to pursue a deal was Kane's strained relationship with many of his teammates, according to several sources." Kurz said on Monday.
NHLtribuneledgernews.com

Former Thrashers pick Evander Kane denies gambling allegations

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane emphatically denied allegations made by his wife that he gambled on his own games and intentionally tried to lose to cash in on his wagers. Kane posted two statements to Twitter on Sunday, one day after the allegations against him were made on an...
NHLNBC Sports

Sharks winger Kane denies allegation he bet on NHL games

Sharks winger Evander Kane released a statement Sunday morning denying an allegation that he has bet on NHL games during his career. "Unfortunately I would like to address the completely FALSE accusations that my estranged and soon to be ex wife has made against me," Kane's statement read. "Even against the advice of my legal team I feel strongly that the public and fans hear this from me. I have NEVER gambled/bet on hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game."
NHLPosted by
Front Office Sports

Evander Kane Under Scrutiny Amid Gambling Allegations

The NHL launched an investigation of San Jose Sharks star forward Evander Kane hours after social media posts purportedly from his wife alleged Kane bet on games he was involved in. “The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player...
NHLchatsports.com

Sharks trying to trade Evander Kane as on and off ice troubles mount

Evander Kane’s troubles appear to be only mounting. On the heels of accusations levied by his soon to be ex-wife that he bet on his own games, it seems the San Jose Sharks are looking to trade him. Sharks looking to trade Evander Kane. According to a report in The...
NHLuticaphoenix.net

So how will the NHL, official partner of PointsBet, Bally's,

The NHL’s partnership with sports betting and daily fantasy sports is … complicated.Image: Getty Images. Gambling on your own team’s games has always been the biggest line to cross in team sports. It’s why Pete Rose is still out of the Hall of Fame and probably always will be (though, being pretty much the same unrepentant asshole he was on the field doesn’t help his cause much). While it’s certainly bad optics for leagues like the NHL that won’t itself investigate the Hawks’ cover-up of sexual assault, or the way other leagues handle domestic abuse or sexual assault, sprinting to say it’ll investigate Evander Kane — that betting on your own games chips away at the integrity the whole thing is built on. That’s not to justify these out of whack priorities, but that’s the deal. The whole industry and the many tentacles that spread out from them is based on a foundation of an unspoiled athletic contest. That may seem quaint, but it is.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Sharks Players Want Evander Kane Traded.

Over the weekend we saw some huge controversy blow up regarding San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane. Kane's soon to be ex-wife has accused him of betting on Sharks games and throwing the games to make a profit. The Sharks' forward has denied all allegations and points out how he...
