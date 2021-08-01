Cancel
Kittitas County, WA

County follows CDC in recommending mask use in indoor public areas

By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer
dailyrecordnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs transmission rates and case counts of COVID-19 rise steadily throughout the United States, the Kittitas County Public Health Department is recommending both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals resume masking while in indoor public areas. “Kittitas County has a high level of community transmission, and everyone should consider wearing a mask...

Related
Calhoun County, MIwtvbam.com

Calhoun County health officials support CDC COVID-19 recommendations

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Based on evidence regarding transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance that states face coverings should be worn indoors in areas of substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. This week Calhoun County was categorized as...
Vancouver, WAClarkCountyToday

Public Health issues warning for Lacamas, Round lakes due to elevated toxin levels

VANCOUVER – Clark County Public Health has issued warning advisories for Lacamas Lake and Round Lake due to elevated levels of cyanotoxins from blue-green algae. Public Health collected water samples from both Camas lakes on Monday. Results revealed cyanotoxins above the threshold levels recommended by the Washington Department of Health. Warning signs are being placed at public access points at both lakes.
Columbia, SCyourpickenscounty.com

Health officials change mask guidelines as delta worsens

COLUMBIA — As the delta variant of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have updated mask guidelines. In addition, doctors in a Prisma Health update last week warned the...
Washington StateSkagit Valley Herald

52 COVID-19 breakthrough deaths reported in Washington

Fifty-two people in the state who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 have died from the disease as of July 24, according to a state Department of Health report. From Jan. 17 to July 24, 4,241 of what are called vaccine breakthrough cases were identified in the state. Of that number, 86% reported symptoms and 8% were hospitalized. Of those who died, 37 were known to have one or more underlying conditions and 27 were residents of long-term care facilities, the report stated.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Barron County, WIchetekalert.com

COVID-19 rate increasing in Barron County, across state

The county’s public health department reported Monday, Aug. 3, that 24 new cases were reported in the previous week, up from five cases last week and four the week before that. Among the 24 new cases, five occurred in people who were fully vaccinated. The rise is likely being fueled...
PharmaceuticalsCommonwealth Journal

Health officials say FDA has not yet approved COVID vaccine booster shots

With COVID-19 numbers on the rise locally, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) has decided to once again start offering bi-weekly informational streams to the community. The first one back, held Wednesday, marked the first conducted by LCDHD’s new executive director, Amy Tomlinson. To start the question-and-answer session, Tomlinson...
Public HealthCrawford County Avalanche

Health department announces changes in CDC masking recommendations

CDC says ‘fully vaccinated people in areas of substantial or high transmission should wear a mask in public indoor settings’. District Health Department #10 announced last week that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its recommendations on masking due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant in parts of the United States.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Rock Co. hits CDC’s highest COVID-19 community transmission level

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As more and more Wisconsin counties find themselves among the locations where federal health agencies recommend people wear masks indoors, Rock Co. crossed the threshold into the most severe category. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID-19 community transmission map Tuesday showed...

