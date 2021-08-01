Cancel
Rutherford County, TN

Charlie William Jones, 88

Southern Standard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie William Jones, 88, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 28, surrounded by his loving family. He is absent from this earth, but present with the Lord. He always had a smile, a hug, or a handshake for everyone who crossed his path. He was a beloved father, grandfather, husband, and friend to many who loved and admired “Mr. Charlie.” Most of all, he was a faithful servant of God who loved the Lord and served Him at Plainview Baptist Church in Woodbury and previously at Stones River Church in Murfreesboro.

