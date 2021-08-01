Cancel
Minnehaha County, SD

One person hospitalized following rollover crash

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Minnehaha County. Before 8:00 a.m. on Highway 115, a pickup truck and a car were driving east at a high rate of speed when both drivers lost control. The driver of the truck went into the ditch and rolled several times before being taken to the hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

