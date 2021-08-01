UNC Football: Tar Heel defender taking advantage of new NIL rules
A UNC football star is taking advantage of the NCAA’s new rules on NIL. Tony Grimes is one of the best defensive players in the nation, and he’s just a year removed from graduating high school. The former 5-star recruit and Virginia Beach native has quickly become one of the most popular names in college football. That’s after an impressive freshman campaign that now has him on a number of preseason lists, including the ACC’s all-conference team.keepingitheel.com
Comments / 0