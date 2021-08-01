UNC Football: Tar Heel defender taking advantage of new NIL rules

It appears from reading a few posts the last few weeks about how NIL will kill college football that many people believe we are in the last days of college sports. Here are a few things to consider that might refute the notion that football will soon be on life support. The NCAA scholarship limit is 85 which means schools average 21 recruits per year. There are 66 major college teams if you take the Power 5 plus Notre Dame and BYU. There are roughly 1386 kids signed each year by those 66 schools.