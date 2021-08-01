Cancel
UNC Football: Tar Heel defender taking advantage of new NIL rules

By Blake Cockrum
Cover picture for the articleA UNC football star is taking advantage of the NCAA’s new rules on NIL. Tony Grimes is one of the best defensive players in the nation, and he’s just a year removed from graduating high school. The former 5-star recruit and Virginia Beach native has quickly become one of the most popular names in college football. That’s after an impressive freshman campaign that now has him on a number of preseason lists, including the ACC’s all-conference team.

Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
College SportsCollege Football News

Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2021

What will the 2021 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. Before getting started, note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Matthew McConaughey’s message after Texas joins SEC

You can count Matthew McConaughey among the Texas football fans who are excited about the Longhorns’ upcoming move to the SEC. After the Southeastern Conference extended invites to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, both UT and OU have formally accepted and will be leaving the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC in the future.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Syracuse native, former Syracuse star Felisha Legette-Jack is ‘very interested’ in Syracuse women’s basketball job

Felisha Legette-Jack had just finished a Buffalo Bulls team meeting Monday when she checked her phone and saw the volume of messages it contained. Syracuse University announced Quentin Hillsman had resigned as its head women’s head basketball coach. That announcement triggered natural speculation of who might replace him. And Legette-Jack,...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
Miami, FLPosted by
FanSided

Miami football 15th in complete CBS Sports FBS rankings

The Miami football program is ranked 15th by CBS Sports in their rankings released on Monday. CBS ranked all 130 teams in FBS. Miami is ranked third in the ACC by CBS behind second-ranked Clemson and number eight North Carolina. The Hurricanes play at the Tar Heels on October 16. Miami does not play at Clemson in 2021.
College Sportsgobblercountry.com

The ugly side of the NCAA transfer portal

In October 2018, college football changed forever. That was when the NCAA modernized the transfer process, easing many of the previous restrictions that went into transferring, leading to the creation of the NCAA transfer portal. The portal had good intentions. We all know of the NCAA’s ridiculous rules, not just...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Former Tar Heels center signs with Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are adding another former UNC Basketball player to their roster as they continue to make moves in the NBA free agency period. With Coby White on the roster and Sterling Manley joining their Summer League, the Bulls are adding another former Tar Heel as they have agreed to a deal with center Tony Bradley Jr. per reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Bradley is heading to Chicago on a vet minimum deal to join the Bulls and provide some frontcourt depth.
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: Will NIL change college football?

It appears from reading a few posts the last few weeks about how NIL will kill college football that many people believe we are in the last days of college sports. Here are a few things to consider that might refute the notion that football will soon be on life support. The NCAA scholarship limit is 85 which means schools average 21 recruits per year. There are 66 major college teams if you take the Power 5 plus Notre Dame and BYU. There are roughly 1386 kids signed each year by those 66 schools.
BasketballPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Former Tar Heel finds new job overseas

A former UNC basketball player has found a new home in the Netherlands. Former North Carolina reserve point guard Nate Britt has signed a contract to play for Yoast United of the BNXT League, a professional basketball league based in Bemmel, Gelderland that was founded just 14 months ago. As a member of Yoast United, Britt will now have the opportunity to play at the highest level of basketball in the Netherlands.

