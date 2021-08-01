Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania court vacancies allow voters to shape judiciary

WHYY
WHYY
 4 days ago
Six sitting judges and two lawyers hope Pennsylvania voters this fall will issue a favorable verdict of their own and elevate them to one of the four state appeals court seats that are up for grabs in the November election. Among the candidates are judges who have ruled on election...

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

Posted by
WHYY

Application window for Philly anti-violence grants starts Friday

Starting Friday, certain grassroots anti-violence groups in Philadelphia can apply for grants through the city's Anti-Violence Community Partnership program, a nascent initiative designed to drive dollars to medium-sized neighborhood-based organizations that may not have received funding in the past. The $22 million program, made possible by an unprecedented investment in...
Posted by
WHYY

Kenney: No more arrests for possession of fentanyl test strips

Philadelphia will no longer arrest people for possessing or distributing fentanyl test strips, according to an executive order Mayor Jim Kenney signed Monday. The strips allow people to test other drugs for the presence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that has played a major part in driving the country's rising overdose death toll. It's often mixed with other, generally less deadly opioids, and increasingly has been found in drugs like cocaine, which means some people are ingesting it by accident.
Posted by
WHYY

Wolf wants to extend opioid emergency declaration; GOP skeptical

GOP lawmakers say they're still weighing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's request to extend a longstanding disaster declaration to combat the opioid crisis. But they're indicating they may not be on board. Wolf first issued his disaster declaration in January 2018 and has extended it more than a dozen times since....
Posted by
WHYY

Cheyney to use stimulus money to erase unpaid student bills

Cheyney University, the nation's oldest historically black college, has announced that it will erase unpaid student bills since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The southeastern Pennsylvania university said on its Facebook page Friday that in light of the hardships students and their families have experienced, it will forgive student balances from the spring 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.
Posted by
WHYY

After outcry over dirty streets, Kenney to revive cleaning in 7 Philly neighborhoods

Philadelphia will launch an expanded street cleaning pilot over the coming weeks — and begin asking residents to move their cars to make way for mechanical sweeper trucks. Supported by a $62 million, five-year investment in street cleaning services, the expansion will bring "hybrid" cleaning crews — utilizing everything from trucks and sidewalk sweepers to push brooms — to 14 different areas of the city, effectively doubling up on seven areas targeted for an earlier phase of the pilot program.
Posted by
WHYY

Regional Roundup – 8/2/21

On today's Regional Roundup, guest host Tracey Matisak is joined by ELIZABETH MARX, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Utility Law Project, to discuss the increasing number of gas, water and electric shutoffs across the state. More than 116,000 Pennsylvania residents have been disconnected due to late payments since the pandemic moratorium expired in April. We'll also talk with Philadelphia Public School District Superintendent WILLIAM HITE about masks for K-12 students and planning for the upcoming academic year while facing the threat of a rapidly spreading Delta variant. And the BlackStar Film Festival kicks off this weekend with a showcase of over 80 films about and by black, brown and indigenous people from around the world, including director RENEE OSUBU's, Dear Philadelphia. She's nominated for Best Short Documentary and talks about exploring North Philadelphia to share stories of forgiveness, fatherhood and community.
Posted by
WHYY

Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire

Anger and frustration mounted in Congress as a nationwide eviction moratorium expired at midnight Saturday — one Democratic lawmaker even camping outside the Capitol in protest as millions of Americans faced being forced from their homes. Lawmakers said they were blindsided by President Joe Biden's inaction as the deadline neared,...
Posted by
WHYY

9 tornadoes confirmed in Pa., N.J. during storms

The National Weather Service has confirmed a ninth tornado that struck during storms last week in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Forecasters said Sunday that an EF-1 tornado with peak winds up to 90 mph appeared in the Weisenberg Township area of Lehigh County during Thursday's storms, uprooting trees and causing some minor roof damage.

