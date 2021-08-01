Cancel
The Waterford Upstart program helps train kids for kindergarten

By Cameron Brewer
kxnet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Waterford Upstart program is a learn from home course for four-year-old’s and gets students ready for school by the time they start kindergarten. “Kids are going to learn letters, sounds, rhyming. They learn how to trace letters because that’s so important, and then they learn how to put sounds together to make words and that builds into reading words and reading sentences,” said Rich Stowell, Vice President, Program participation Waterford.org.

