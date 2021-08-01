Cancel
Collinsville, OK

Growth spurt leads to Collinsville receiver Oscar Hammond's breakout season

By Barry Lewis
Tulsa World
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollinsville coach Kevin Jones describes receiver Oscar Hammond as “a late bloomer.”. Between Hammond’s sophomore and junior years he grew five inches to 6-foot-4. That helped lead to Hammond having a breakout season in 2020 and moving onto the radar of college recruiters. Hammond, who also was a starter at safety, had 34 receptions for 828 yards and 12 touchdowns to help the Cardinals reach the Class 5A semifinals.

