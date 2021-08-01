Growth spurt leads to Collinsville receiver Oscar Hammond's breakout season
Collinsville coach Kevin Jones describes receiver Oscar Hammond as “a late bloomer.”. Between Hammond’s sophomore and junior years he grew five inches to 6-foot-4. That helped lead to Hammond having a breakout season in 2020 and moving onto the radar of college recruiters. Hammond, who also was a starter at safety, had 34 receptions for 828 yards and 12 touchdowns to help the Cardinals reach the Class 5A semifinals.tulsaworld.com
Comments / 0