SAN FRANCISCO — Clayton Kershaw was back on the mound at Oracle Park on Tuesday afternoon, a spot from which he has frequently dominated hitters. This time, though, he was going against teammates Luke Raley and Sheldon Neuse, throwing approximately 45 pitches over three innings in a simulated-game setting. The sim-game session was a significant step in Kershaw’s return to the Dodgers’ starting rotation. The left-hander has been on the injured list since his last start on July 3 due to inflammation in his pitching elbow.