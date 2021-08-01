Texas Tech to the PAC 12: Tech's Soul for Mammon?

For all we know, Texas Tech moving to the PAC 12 is a long shot. Indeed, it may never happen. However, it does seem fairly clear that remaining in the tattered and dilapidated Big XII for the long haul is simply not a viable option. This conference has been taking on water almost since its inception, and the vessel is now listing hard to port. Every school in the Big XII senses that it’s a dead conference walking and that the only smart thing to do is find the best new home possible. And for Texas Tech, all eyes are seemingly cast westward.