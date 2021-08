As much as fans of all teams in the playoff chase expect their clubs to make a big splash at the trade deadline, that isn't really the way things work. Most of the big trades in recent seasons come from strong teams looking to get stronger -- think Yu Darvish going to the Dodgers and Justin Verlander (in August) to the Astros in 2017, Manny Machado going to the Dodgers and Nathan Eovaldi to the Red Sox in 2018, or Zack Greinke to the Astros in 2019.