The tension between the United States and China continues to increase, and it has only been exacerbated through disagreements regarding COVID-19. A number of lawmakers have criticized the Communist Party of China, and Senator Tom Cotton (R) even penned legislation to no longer rely on China for medication. This week, as the United States and China, continue to argue over pharmaceutical concerns, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R) is echoing in Senator Cotton’s remarks by calling for China to be removed “from our pharmaceutical supply chains.”