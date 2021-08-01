Emergency crews respond to serious crash in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD, Pa. — Fire crews and police responded to a serious car accident in Hempfield on Saturday evening, our news partners at TribLive reported.

The crash, which occurred on the 400 block of Agnew Road, was reported around 5:45 p.m.

Agnew Road was closed from Route 30 into Jeannette, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher.

The dispatcher said he did not know what caused the wreck and could not confirm whether anyone had been injured.

Reports from the scene indicated that the vehicle went over an embankment and landed upside down in a creek.