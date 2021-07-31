Cancel
Riley, KS

Fort Riley issues a noise advisory

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago
Soldiers will be conducting a lot of range training in the coming weeks. In particular, expect there will be loud noise beginning 6 a.m. July 31 and during all hours August 1 through 8.

