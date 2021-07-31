Fort Riley issues a noise advisory

This Saturday will be COVID-19 Awareness Day. Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill issued a proclamation Tuesday night supporting that designation. Many lost their lives while others are suffering with lingering side effects of the virus. "More than four million people worldwide and more than 600,000 people in the United States have lost their lives and in the state of Kansas 5,266 lives have been taken by COVID-19. Each loved one lost to COVID-19 was more than just a number. The abscence of our loved ones will be lost forever. They are now a part of history.