Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Blinken to participate in 5 ASEAN ministerial meetings

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], August 1 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take part in five online ministerial meetings within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to discuss regional and international issues. "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will participate in five virtual ministerial meetings related...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asean#Burma#Myanmar#Us Department Of State#East Asia Summit#Ani#Asean Regional Forum#Blinked#Unclos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Politicsdallassun.com

Blinken expresses 'grave concern' over Myanmar military

Washington DC [US], August 4 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed "grave concern" over military rule in Myanmar and urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to act to restore democracy there. "(Blinken) expressed grave concerns about the military coup in Burma [Myanmar] and called on...
Politics101 WIXX

ASEAN appoints Brunei’s Erywan Yusof as envoy to Myanmar-sources

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have appointed Brunei’s second minister for foreign affairs, Erywan Yusof, as special envoy to Myanmar,four diplomatic sources told Reuters. Myanmar’s military, which toppled the country’s democratically elected government six months ago, favoured Thailand’s former deputy foreign minister,...
Washington, DCU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Palauan President Whipps, Jr.

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Palauan President Surangel Whipps, Jr. today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and President Whipps discussed U.S.-Palau cooperation, building back better from the COVID-19 pandemic, and setting an ambitious agenda to combat climate change. The Secretary and the President also reiterated the importance of advancing negotiations related to the U.S.-Palau Compact Review and working with partners for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Washington, DCU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Retno emphasized the growing importance of the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership and its contribution to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. This visit marked the first strategic dialogue between the two countries since the establishment of our strategic partnership in 2015. The U.S.-Indonesia strategic partnership is based on a fundamental belief in democracy, economic growth driven by innovation, and a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Muslim Frontline Workers on the Occasion of Eid al-Adha

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken today virtually met with 11 Muslim frontline workers from diverse populations from around the world. Secretary Blinken, joined by Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, underscored the importance the United States places on engaging with these valued civil society partners, and expressed appreciation for the contributions and sacrifices these leaders have made working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep people safe. The Secretary emphasized that their selfless efforts to ensure the public good during a time of terrible loss and suffering was a clear and vibrant manifestation of the recent Eid al-Adha holiday spirit.
Foreign PolicyLas Vegas Herald

Blinken to discuss South China Sea, Myanmar in ASEAN meet

Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during ministerial meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this week will discuss a range of mutual issues concerning the South China Sea, Myanmar, and COVID-19 pandemic, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday (local time).
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Secretary Blinken to meet with Southeast Asian officials next week

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually with Southeast Asian leaders all of next week, the State Department announced on Saturday. State of play: Blinken will meet with ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as attend other separate meetings. U.S. officials have not always been present in ASEAN meetings, they "have sometimes sent more junior officials to the region's summits," Reuters writes.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Blinken meets representative of Tibet government in exile in India

China is expected to deliver an angry response to a meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held with a representative of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Blinken's meeting in New Delhi is the highest level contact with the Tibetan leadership since the Dalai...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Kuwait City with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq al Ghanem, and Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah to discuss regional security, joint efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, and other key issues important to the bilateral relationship. Secretary Blinken recognized two milestones in the U.S.-Kuwait relationship – the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Shield and 60 years of diplomatic ties – and thanked the Amir for the enduring support that has enabled close cooperation in defense, counterterrorism, trade and investment, security, education, culture, and science.
WorldBirmingham Star

PM Modi meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and welcomed President Joe Biden's strong commitment to strengthening the India-US Strategic Partnership. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Good to meet US Secretary of State @SecBlinken today. I welcome President...
WorldBirmingham Star

Blinken meets civil society leaders in India

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a two-day visit to India, met civil society leaders here on Wednesday and said the two nations share a commitment to democratic values. "I was pleased to meet civil society leaders today. The US and...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Blinken meets EAM Jaishankar on his maiden India visit

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday during his two-day maiden visit to India. Blinken is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today. US Secretary of State arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today in Kuwait City, Kuwait. Secretary Blinken and Director-General Tedros discussed opportunities for collaboration to continue reforming and strengthening the WHO, while also building greater global pandemic preparedness and response capacity across the board. Secretary Blinken affirmed U.S. support for the WHO’s plans to conduct additional studies into the COVID-19 origins, including in the People’s Republic of China, to better understand the current pandemic and prevent future ones. He stressed the need for the next phase to be timely, evidence-based, transparent, expert-led, and free from interference. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of the international community coming together on this matter of critical concern and reiterated our support for a multilateral approach to global health security more broadly. Secretary Blinken and Director-General Tedros committed to work together and with all Member States to make meaningful, concrete progress in strengthening global health security to prevent, detect, and respond to future pandemics and health threats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy