Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baca County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 18:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL BACA COUNTY At 628 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Vilas, or 16 miles southeast of Springfield, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Baca County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vilas, CO
City
Springfield, CO
County
Baca County, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#18 27 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

(CNN) — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA's Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster's confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy