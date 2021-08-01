Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 18:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL BACA COUNTY At 628 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Vilas, or 16 miles southeast of Springfield, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Baca County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH