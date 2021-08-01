Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Potter County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Potter, Randall by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southeastern Potter County in the panhandle of Texas North Central Randall County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Amarillo.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Potter County, TX
State
Texas State
County
Randall County, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

(CNN) — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA's Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster's confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy