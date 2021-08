Candace Cameron-Bure’s latest TikTok post on Instagram clearly missed the mark with some fans, but the ‘Fuller House’ star was unfazed by the critiques. Full House alum Candace Cameron-Bure, 45, took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday July 28 to clear up a few things about her latest TikTok video. Candace’s fans criticized the TikTok that the actress posted to her Instagram account, where she lip-synced to the song “Jealous Girl” by Lana Del Rey while holding up the Bible. Fans felt like she was trying to be “sexy” or “seductive,” but Candace said that everyone was misinterpreting it in her apology.