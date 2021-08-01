Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 20:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marquette SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 826 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Negaunee, or 7 miles east of Ishpeming, moving south at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Marquette, Ishpeming, Presque Isle, Negaunee, K. I. Sawyer Airport, K I Sawyer, Trowbridge Park, Harvey, Gwinn, Sands, Beaver Grove, The 553 and 480 Crossroads, Sugarloaf Mountain, Palmer and National Mine.alerts.weather.gov
