Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado West Central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 620 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Aguilar, Gulnare and Spanish Peaks. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
