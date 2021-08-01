Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 20:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 807 PM MDT, Doppler radar estimated the total rainfall across upper portions of North Creek and the upper Subway slot canyon region within Zion National Park ranged between 0.75 and 1.5 inches from earlier thunderstorms. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly within the Subway slot canyon and areas along North Creek downstream to its confluence with the Virgin River near the town of Virgin. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of slot canyons, creeks, and streams Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Western portions of Zion National Park and Virgin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE