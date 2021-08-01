Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Montgomery County in Middle Tennessee Northern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 726 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Clarksville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ashland City, Clarksville, Coopertown, Pleasant View, Cunningham and Cheatham Dam. This includes Interstate 24 near mile marker 26, and between mile markers 29 and 30. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH