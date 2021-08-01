Cancel
Cheatham County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Montgomery County in Middle Tennessee Northern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 726 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Clarksville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ashland City, Clarksville, Coopertown, Pleasant View, Cunningham and Cheatham Dam. This includes Interstate 24 near mile marker 26, and between mile markers 29 and 30. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

