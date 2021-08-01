Cancel
Randall County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Randall by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RANDALL COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Umbarger, or 7 miles west of Canyon, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Umbarger and Mescalero Park. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

