Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 13:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Christian; Crittenden; Fulton; Hickman; Hopkins; Lyon; Marshall; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Webster Frequent Dangerous Lightning Be advised that scattered to numerous thunderstorms across southeast Missouri, far southern Illinois, and western Kentucky, will pose a significant lightning hazard this evening. At 710 PM...Carter County Emergency Management reported a couple of people were struck by lightning while recreating on the water. If you are outside camping or boating anywhere in the area this evening, be advised of this dangerous hazard from thunderstorms and get off the water and seek safe shelter. Heavy rains also may pose a flooding risk, so be alert for rising waters and seek high ground if necessary.