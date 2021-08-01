Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Man arrested for brandishing knife, threatening family in Downtown Santa Barbara

By NewsChannel 3-12
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkOah_0bE4grSm00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police arrested a transient on Wednesday after he allegedly brandished a knife and made threats to a family in the downtown area.

Officers said they received several 911 calls about the brandishing around 4 p.m.

Police were dispatched to the area of State Street and Anapamu Street where they were told a 58-year-old transient man was making verbal threats toward a family that was visiting from out of town.

The man then reportedly followed the family as they walked down State Street toward the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Officers said the man began directing threats toward a young boy in the family before pulling out a fixed blade knife. The father of the child then began to intervene.

According to witnesses, the man continued to threaten the family when bystanders started calling 911.

Several officers responded to the scene and were able to contact the victims and the transient man who was arrested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDIK9_0bE4grSm00
(Photo: Santa Barbara Police Department)

Other witnesses told police the man appeared to be intoxicated.

The man was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for criminal threats, child endangerment and brandishing a weapon.

His bail was set at $100,000.

Fortunately, the victims were not harmed during this incident.

The post Man arrested for brandishing knife, threatening family in Downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

