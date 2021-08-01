Cancel
LEADING OFF: Bryant set for SF debut, Tatis on injured list

A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:

ON DECK

Kris Bryant is expected to make his debut for the NL West-leading Giants when they host Houston.

San Francisco got the four-time All-Star third baseman in a trade with the Cubs for two minor leaguers Friday. He was traveling from Chicago to the Bay Area on Saturday.

Bryant is hitting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs this season. The 29-year-old was the 2016 NL MVP in helping lead the Cubs to the World Series championship.

AILING TATIS

Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is again out of action after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.

San Diego put Tatis on the 10-day injured list Saturday and hopes he can be ready to return when the stint ends.He was injured Friday night while sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning against the Rockies.

The 22-year-old Tatis leads the NL with 31 home runs.

BREWERS OUTBREAK

Milwaukee pitchers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland have tested positive for COVID-19, a few days after star outfielder Christian Yelich got the virus and showed mild symptoms.

A third reliever, Jandel Gustave, missed Saturday night’s game for the NL Central leaders at Atlanta due to contact tracing.

Asked if the new positives were connected to Yelich’s case, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said “no way to know that.”

MATTINGLY OUT

The Marlins are minus manager Don Mattingly after he tested positive for COVID-19

Mattingly experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the Miami park for Saturday night’s game against the New York Yankees. The 60-year-old former Yankees star was vaccinated in mid-April.

Mattingly’s case is isolated, the team said. The remainder of the coaching staff and players underwent rapid antigen testing and all tested negative. Bench coach James Rowson will manage the club during Mattingly’s absence.

NEW IN BLUE

Two-time All-Star José Berríos is set to make his Toronto debut when starts against Kansas City at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old righty from Minnesota for two minor leaguers in a trade deadline deal Friday.

Berríos was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts for the Twins this season. He has struck out 126 in 121 2/3 innings and held opponents to a .213 batting average.

The Blue Jays are in a tightly bunched AL wild-card race.

PHILLED UP

Kyle Gibson is lined up to make his first appearance for Philadelphia with a start against the Pirates at PNC Park.

The Phillies got Gibson and pitcher Ian Kennedy from Texas in a deadline deal Friday for rookie right-hander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects

Gibson (6-3, 2.87 ERA in 19 starts) was a first-time All-Star this season. But the 33-year-old righty lost his last three starts for the Rangers, giving up 15 earned runs on 22 hits and 12 walks in 17 1/3 innings.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

