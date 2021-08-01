Cancel
Saint Paul, MN

High turnover at top of St. Paul’s Human Rights office makes for uncertain future

By Frederick Melo
Pioneer Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Kingston. Jeffry Martin. Toni Newborn. Val Jensen. Kristien Butler. St. Paul’s Department of Human Rights and Equal Economic Opportunity, or HREEO, has been led by five directors or interim directors in three years, injecting uncertainty into day-to-day operations at a time when labor rights, tenants’ rights, police-community relations and other human rights concerns are increasingly taking priority in the city.

