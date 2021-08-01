High turnover at top of St. Paul’s Human Rights office makes for uncertain future
Jessica Kingston. Jeffry Martin. Toni Newborn. Val Jensen. Kristien Butler. St. Paul’s Department of Human Rights and Equal Economic Opportunity, or HREEO, has been led by five directors or interim directors in three years, injecting uncertainty into day-to-day operations at a time when labor rights, tenants’ rights, police-community relations and other human rights concerns are increasingly taking priority in the city.www.twincities.com
