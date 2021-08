Do Evander Kane’s teammates not want him back on the San Jose Sharks?. What are the implications if Kane has gambled on NHL or San Jose Sharks games? (ESPN) San Jose Sharks prospect Thomas Bordeleau made the All-World Juniors Summer Showcase First Team. Per Chris Peters of Hockey Sense: “The U.S. will not be able to adequately replace Trevor Zegras this year [at World Juniors], but Bordeleau may be the next best thing.”