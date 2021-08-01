Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

Group hands out 1,000 backpacks in Chesterfield

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40D3Jb_0bE4fUJy00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Some students will be heading back to school with much-needed supplies thanks to a group who distributed roughly 1,000 backpacks in Chesterfield Saturday afternoon.

The ICNA Relief giveaway happened at Manchester Middle where the school’s principal and vice principal along with a few dozen Chesterfield teachers helped distribute the backpacks.

Members of the Muslim charity group said their goal is to provide backpacks to thousands of kids across the country.

"We're helping out kids and their families can save money. Because some of those families are still impacted by COVID," Amir Saeed with ICNA Relief said.

Volunteers had stuffed the backpacks with loose leaf paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, pencils and pens, hand sanitizer and masks.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Comments / 0

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Chesterfield, VA
Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Chesterfield, VA
City
Community, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Muslim#Covid#Icna Relief#Wtvr Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Richmond, VAPosted by
WTVR CBS 6

Lawmakers consider investing $485M in behavioral health

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lawmakers in Virginia are considering investing $485 million into behavioral health systems during the General Assembly's special session this week. The investment would help alleviate the stress on state mental hospitals and their resources, as well as families and individuals who are struggling -- even more so now due to the ongoing pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy