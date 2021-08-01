Group hands out 1,000 backpacks in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Some students will be heading back to school with much-needed supplies thanks to a group who distributed roughly 1,000 backpacks in Chesterfield Saturday afternoon.

The ICNA Relief giveaway happened at Manchester Middle where the school’s principal and vice principal along with a few dozen Chesterfield teachers helped distribute the backpacks.

Members of the Muslim charity group said their goal is to provide backpacks to thousands of kids across the country.

"We're helping out kids and their families can save money. Because some of those families are still impacted by COVID," Amir Saeed with ICNA Relief said.

Volunteers had stuffed the backpacks with loose leaf paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, pencils and pens, hand sanitizer and masks.

