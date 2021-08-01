Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Miami Marlins manager contracts COVID-19 as Florida sees highest case rates since start of pandemic

By Carly Roman
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmGyR_0bE4fQn400


Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly has contracted COVID-19 as the state of Florida announced its highest case count since the start of the pandemic.

Mattingly, who was fully vaccinated against the disease, tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms, and he was not with the team Saturday night for its game against the New York Yankees, according to Major League Baseball.

"He had a little bit of a runny nose earlier today, and we got a COVID test," Marlins General Manager Kim Ng told Bally Sports Florida during the game broadcast. "He tested positive, and he was sent home. He will be there. I'm not sure how long it is or how severe it is, but we hope he gets better soon."

FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS MOCKS NEW CDC MASK GUIDANCE AND VOWS NO MORE LOCKDOWNS

Bench coach James Rowson filled in as acting manager during Mattingly's absence, the outlet added.

The MLB had relaxed COVID-19 protocols for teams in which 85% of their Tier 1 members were fully vaccinated, a threshold the Marlins reached by June 1, the report said. Players and coaches were no longer required to wear masks in the dugout or bullpen during games, among other loosened restrictions, the new guidance said.

The Marlins' 2020 season was put on hold Monday when 18 players and two coaches tested positive, the report said. Mattingly was not one of those who tested positive at that time.

Florida experienced 21,683 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the state's highest total of new cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state has become a hot spot for the virus, which has seen a resurgence throughout the United States due to the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant. As of Thursday, Florida accounted for roughly one-fifth of U.S. cases, according to CDC data.

The CDC has recommended vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in areas with high transmission rates due to the variant's spread. The policy marked a sharp departure from the department's stance in May, when the CDC announced that vaccinated people could ditch their masks when indoors, though officials said unvaccinated people should still wear them.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mocked this reversal on Wednesday, telling a crowd of 450 people, most of whom were not wearing masks, they were not "complying" with the new guidance.

"It is very important that we say unequivocally no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions, and no to mandates," the Republican governor added.

Comments / 1

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
122K+
Followers
47K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Ng
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
James Rowson
Person
Don Mattingly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#The New York Yankees#Major League Baseball#Covid#Bally Sports Florida#Cdc#Lockdowns Bench#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
MLBMLB

Starlin Castro suspended 30 games

WASHINGTON -- Infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended 30 games without pay and was assessed an undisclosed fine for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday. The Nationals also announced in a statement that they will be releasing Castro...
MLBbardown.com

Angel Hernandez blows another crucial call and gets roasted by the commentators

Being an ump in the MLB is a tough ask, particularly when you’re behind home plate. With hundreds of pitches thrown every single game, often times right on the border of the strike zone, it’s improbable that you’ll get through a whole nine innings without at least one person walking away shaking their head in disagreement.
MLBthecomeback.com

Sandy Alcántara experiences the pitching horrors of Coors Field

Coors Field is a pitching nightmare unlike any other in Major League Baseball, and Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcántara got an unwelcome taste of that on Friday night. Alcántara entered the game with a 3.12 ERA on the season (14th among MLB qualified starters), and exited with a 3.70 ERA.
MLBNBC Washington

Orioles Catcher Adley Rutschman Ranked Top Prospect in Baseball by MLB

MLB ranks O's Adley Rutschman top prospect in baseball originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The MLB season is ongoing, but the prospect scene of baseball is turning the page to 2022. As the draft has come and gone, adding a crop of new prospects into the fold, and other...
MLBLexington Herald-Leader

By using a new pitching distance, the Lexington Legends are shaping baseball’s future

Experimenting with baseball tradition, in the name of spearheading baseball innovation, has been a recent hallmark of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The league is an official partner league of Major League Baseball, and in 2019 the leagues entered into an agreement that allows MLB to test experimental playing rules and equipment in the Atlantic League.
MLBnumberfire.com

Marlins' Isan Diaz sitting for Thursday matinee

Miami Marlins infielder Isan Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Rich Hill and the New York Mets. Diaz is taking a seat after starting the last two games on second base. Jazz Chisholm is moving over to second and into the number-two spot in the order in place of Diaz while Miguel Rojas returns to shortstop and leadoff duties.
MLB247Sports

Former Houston Astros pitcher J.R. Richard dies at 71

The Houston Astros are mourning the loss of former pitcher J.R. Richard. One of the best pitchers in franchise history, Richard died at the age of 71 on Wednesday. Richard died while in the hospital last night, per Mark Berman of FOX26. On Thursday, the Astros provided a statement on the passing of Richard.
MLBallfans.co

MLB | NBC SPORTS

NEW YORK — Catcher Gary Sanchez became the latest New York Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus after starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole were sidelined by COVID-19 earlier in the week. Manager Aaron Boone said the positive result for Sanchez came from a rapid test and...
MLBABC News

Oakland A's outfielder Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PED violation

Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball on Friday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid. MLB said Laureano, a 27-year-old who is in his fourth season with the A's, tested positive for nandrolone, a performance-enhancing drug. The suspension is effective immediately.
Florida Stateusf.edu

Florida Posts 20,133 New COVID-19 Cases, Second Highest Ever

Florida reported 20,133 more people tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, the second highest daily total for the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recorded 84 new COVID-19-related deaths, but those deaths may have occurred in the days and weeks prior. Thursday's report only trails the 21,683 cases...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves 8/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals will play the first game of their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves in Truist Park, Atlanta, GA, on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 7:20 PM (EDT). After a 9-5 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies in the third match of a four-game series on Wednesday, Washington is now 49-59. Washington dropped three of its last five games. The Nationals are 7 1/2 matches behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Saturday

As is usually the case in August, the Saturday slate tips more towards evening affairs than matinees, but there still are a handful of early tilts. The day commences in the Bronx for a 1:05 PM ET first pitch and then concludes 3,000 miles away in Dodger Stadium. In between, the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays play a doubleheader north of the border.
MLBallfans.co

Miami Marlins’ offense is wasting an elite starting rotation

An MLB team can get around a moderate offense if it has great pitching. The Miami Marlins are showcasing what happens when you have an elite starting rotation accompanied by an anemic offense: you lose — badly. Miami has failed to build on its successful 2020 season, which featured beating...

Comments / 1

Community Policy