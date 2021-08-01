Cancel
Environment

Saturday, July 31 Overnight Forecast

By Savannah Tennyson
Ozarks First.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorms are continuing to fire up this evening moving, south, and east. These storms are producing a significant amount of lightning, gusty winds, and hail. There is a Marginal Risk in effect for the Ozarks this evening, and the main threats are lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds. If you are going to be outdoors, make sure to have a way to received weather alerts. If thunders roars, remember to go indoors. Storms will continue to fire up this evening and push south and east.

