The hype surrounding the Washington Football Team as we inch closer to the 2021 season is at a level reminiscent of the offseason prior to 2016. It was Kirk Cousins’ second season as the team’s starting quarterback (I know, it feels like ages ago). But the excitement isn’t without good reason: The team is fully in second-year head coach Ron Rivera’s control. It’s a more-than-refreshing change of pace for the Burgundy and Gold faithful, who suffered an unbearable stint with former general manager Bruce Allen calling the shots.