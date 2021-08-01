Cancel
Sweetwater County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 610 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm about 3 miles east of Green River and just west of Highway 191, moving northwest at 10 mph. Torrential rainfall will occur with this thunderstorm. Significant ponding on area roadways including Interstate 80 could occur. When heavy rain is encountered, please slow down to reduce the risk of hydroplaning Based on the track this thunderstorm should push just east of Green River. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 93 and 98.

