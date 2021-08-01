Flash Flood Warning issued for Kern by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Kern The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Kern County in central California * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 512 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated additional thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving into the warning area. Between one to one and a half inches of rain has already fallen over the last hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Onyx and state route 178 east of of Onyx. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...one half to one inches IN the next hour.alerts.weather.gov
